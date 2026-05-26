United States military states it performed ‘self-defense’ strikes on Iran, consisting of on rocket launch websites

WASHINGTON: The U.S. armed force stated Monday that it performed “self-defense” strikes in southern Iran, consisting of on rocket launch websites and boats putting mines, even as President Donald Trump stated on social networks that settlements were “proceeding nicely.”

The strikes were done “to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces,” The armed force was “using restraint during the ongoing ceasefire,” Capt. Tim Hawkins, U.S. Central Command representative, stated in a declaration.

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More information were not right away readily available, consisting of more specifics on the hazards from Iran and what this suggests for settlements. Previously, Trump stated any arrangement to end the Iran war ought to consist of a requirement for a number of extra nations, consisting of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, to sign up with the Abraham Accords, the U.S.-brokered contracts from Trump’s very first term focused on stabilizing relations with Israel.

The proposition came as the emerging Iran deal faced criticism from fellow Republicans who prefer a more difficult line on Iran, and it might include brand-new diplomatic problems to the settlements.

Trump indicated Saudi Arabia and Qatar as nations that ought to “immediately” indication on, together with Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt and Jordan. Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates ended up being the very first nations to participate in 2020.

He composed that “after all the work done by the United States to try and pull this very complex puzzle together, it should be mandatory that all of these Countries, at a minimum, simultaneously, sign onto the Abraham Accords.”

Trump has actually long hoped Saudi Arabia would sign up with, however the kingdom has actually kept that any normalization offer needs very first developing a clear course for Palestinian statehood. That’s likewise crucial for Pakistan, which is amongst the nations that do not have diplomatic relations with Israel.

Islamabad-based expert Syed Mohammad Ali stated Pakistan’s position on Israel stays the same regardless of Trump’s newest proposition.

The president stated he raised the Abraham Accords strategy with leaders throughout settlements on Saturday. He stated he would accept “one or two” nations decreasing to sign, however stated many must want. Egypt and Jordan currently officially acknowledge Israel and have enduring peace treaties. Turkey initially acknowledged Israel in 1949.

Masood Khan, Pakistan’s previous ambassador to the United States, stated it stays to be seen how convenient the proposition may be for the nations on Trump’s list.

“The invocation of the Abraham Accords at this stage gives an altogether new dimension to the diplomatic and mediatory processes because this issue was not on the agenda,” he stated, indicating the domestic pressure Trump is dealing with to strike a beneficial offer.

Still, Khan stated, “the diplomatic track is still working, and I believe Pakistan is very much at the center of it, supported by regional countries.”

It stays uncertain when or how any handle Iran may be finished. Trump recommended even Iran might ultimately sign on to the accords, if an arrangement is reached.

The accords are a series of diplomatic, financial and security arrangements developed with U.S. impact throughout Trump’s very first term, initially in between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, followed by Sudan, Morocco, and, more just recently, Kazakhstan.

They were framed as an effort to promote cooperation amongst nations in the Middle East and North Africa, and the administration saw them as partially paving a course towards complete ties with Israel.