Kalbaisakhi fury in Odisha: Minor girl killed In Mayurbhanj, several injured in other parts of the state Photograph: (OTV)

Severe Kalbaisakhi storms wreaked havoc across several parts of Odisha on Monday, leaving one minor girl dead in Mayurbhanj district and injuring several others as heavy rain, strong winds, and flying debris caused widespread destruction.

The sudden storm disrupted normal life in multiple districts, uprooted trees, damaged houses and blocked key roads.

Minor Girl Killed In Mayurbhanj

In a tragic incident reported from Thakurmunda area of Mayurbhanj district, a minor girl lost her life after a tree branch fell on her during the storm on Monday afternoon.

According to reports, the girl was returning home with her mother in Baliposi village when the incident occurred. Both sustained grievous injuries and were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. However, doctors declared the girl dead on arrival. Her mother is currently undergoing treatment.

The storm also caused major disruption in the area. A fallen tree blocked the Karanjia-Thakurmunda road for several hours, severely affecting vehicular movement. Several houses in Thakurmunda were reportedly damaged due to the impact of strong winds.

Youth Critically Injured In Deogarh

Kalbaisakhi also unleashed destruction in Deogarh district, where a youth suffered critical injuries after a tin asbestos sheet, blown away by strong winds, severed his hand.

The incident took place at the Hockey Training Centre in Kordapal village while labour work was in progress. The injured youth was first admitted to the Deogarh District Headquarters Hospital. As his condition deteriorated, he was later shifted to Burla for advanced treatment.

Also Read: Red warning for Heatwave in western Odisha; orange alert for thunderstorms, gusty winds in other districts

Houses Damaged, Roads Blocked

Several areas under Tileibani and Barkote blocks also witnessed extensive damage due to the storm. Strong winds blew away asbestos roofs, damaged mud houses and destroyed household belongings in many villages.

Uprooted trees blocked roads at several places, disrupting connectivity and affecting normal life across the affected regions. Local residents faced difficulties as traffic movement remained affected for hours following the storm.