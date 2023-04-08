See Us At The 2023 FIA Forging Fair

It will be hosted by the Forging Industry Association (FIA) and is special because it’s the largest event focused on the forging industry in North AmericaVisit Forge Die and Tool Corp/Forge Precision Co. as we join the 2023 Forge Fair!

Visit Forge Die and Tool Corp/Forge Precision Co. as we join the 2023 Forge Fair! It will be hosted by the Forging Industry Association (FIA) and is special because it’s the largest event focused on the forging industry in North America. This year it will take place in Cleveland, OH on May 23-25, 2023. Over 2,000 forging specialists from around the world, including us, are expected to attend. All attending forging companies will be discussing industry news (such as products and other business details) and networking with other professionals.

There’s no opportunity like this one because forgers can learn more about the industry on a large scale. No matter if the topic is materials, tooling, equipment, processing, or other industry factors, this is the best place to get forging information. Forge Precision will serve as the event’s forefront role because we have years of experience and have been following the trends, changes, enhancements, and other factors within the industry.

During our time there, we will be answering any questions about Forge Die and Tool Corp/Forge Precision Co.including our technologies, capabilities, and more about our business. We are proud to announce that we are ITAR registered (International Traffic in Arms Regulations) and have on an ongoing basis on improving and maintaining cybersecurity. Our Safety & Compliance Department has reported that we are fully compliant and have had 0 accidents this year to date. We also have conquered a big undertaking which was consolidating all operations into location. We always search for ways to improve our company and are excited to share more of our story at the 2023 Forging Fair.

About Forge Die and Tool Corp/Forge Precision Co.

Forge Die and Tool Corp/Forge Precision Co. is a family of businesses: Forge Die & Tool Crop. and Forge Precision CO. We have served our valued clients for over 50 years. Located in Farmington, Michigan, Forge Die and Tool Corp/Forge Precision Co. has met many needs within the forging industry. Our highly skilled team is dedicated to continuous improvement while seeking cutting-edge processes and technology to produce the highest quality products and services.

Learn more about Forge Die and Tool Corp/Forge Precision Co. and register for the FIA Forging Fair.

About Forge Enterprises International

