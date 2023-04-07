SEO National to Assist BGW CPA, PLLC in Expanding Online Visibility With Search Engine Optimization

Utah-based search engine optimization company proudly accepts the lead to boost web traffic and customer acquisition for a trusted North Carolina business advisory and CPA firm.

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, BGW CPA, PLLC has over 35 years of experience assisting closely-held businesses to reach their goals through their CPA, accounting, bookkeeping, and business strategy services. Leveraging the search engine optimization expertise of the SEO National team, BGW anticipates expanding its online reach and growing its client base.

“BGW is more than your stereotypical CPA firm,” remarked Damon Burton, President of SEO National. “Led by current and former business owners, they are a team of business and financial experts that guide entrepreneurs through every aspect of growing their business and achieving their goals.”

The Proven Process employed at BGW CPA sets them apart from its competitors. Developed to provide a consistently positive client experience regardless of the size of the business, it guides interactions with clients and ensures clients receive the maximum benefit from BGW’s skilled staff. The Proven Process outlines key points included in initial assessments BGW does for every new client as well as plans for regular touch points throughout the year. Additionally, it emphasizes the need for annual reassessment with the client to identify service changes based on the evolution of client needs and goals.

“As an entrepreneur, I am aware of many of the challenges businesses face as they grow and expand,” remarked Burton. “A partner like BGW with knowledge and expertise in finance as well as business can be an invaluable resource to business owners. I am thrilled to welcome them to the SEO National family and look forward to using search engine optimization to help them grow and achieve their own business goals.”

SEO National has been helping companies nationwide rank higher with search engines and increase their traffic organically since 2007. Their unique approach to SEO has proven effective in providing sustainable results for small start-ups and large Inc. 5000 companies, earning them many referral-driven business.

BGW CPA, PLLC is an A+ rated business with the Better Business Bureau. To learn more about BGW and how they help clients grow their businesses, visit www.TrustBGW.com.

About BGW CPA, PLLC

BGW CPA, PLLC provides business advisory and certified public accounting services to support growth in the value of private, closely held businesses. They serve their clients by being proactive and delivering results that are tangible and make a real difference.