< iframe src = width = height = frameborder = 19459008 permit = 19459009 allowfullscreen > Thunderstorms, Heavy Rain Likely Across Odisha For Next 3 Days: IMD|OTV #odishaweather #imdalert #heavyrain #thunderstorm #odisharain #rainalert #lightningalert #otv #otvnews #monsoonupdate #otvenglish #otvnewsenglish 19459022 ——————————————————————————————————— OdishaTV is Odisha’s no 1 News Channel. OTV being the very first personal satellite television channel in Odisha brings the onus of charting a course that behoves its pioneering efforts. 19459022 Appropriately its charter goals are FREE, FAIR and UNBIASED. OTV provides trusted info throughout all platforms: TELEVISION, Internet and Mobile. Stay tuned for all the breaking news! Go to Our Website https://odishatv.in/ 19459022 Android App: bit.ly/ OTVAndroidApp iOS App: http://bit.ly/OTViOSApp See Live: http://live.odishatv.in/ 19459022 YouTube: https://goo.gl/Ehz6OP 19459022 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/otvnews 19459022 OTV English Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/otvenglish 19459022 Telegram @otvtelegram @otvkhabar Twitter: https://twitter.com/otvnews 19459022 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/otvnews/ #OTVNews #OdishaTV