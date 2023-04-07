Enzolytics’ IPF Immune™ Nutritional Supplement is Now Live on Walmart.com

Walmart.com now carries Enzolytics IPF Immune™, a dietary supplement that supports the body’s self-defense system.

“This is great news because IPF Immune™ is available on the country’s two largest retailers in the country,” said Charles S. Cotropia, CEO of Enzolytics, Inc. “We recently sold out our first shipment to Amazon, and now we will be available to Walmart consumers.”

Mr. Cotropia said IPF Immune™ is a gluten-free liquid nutritional supplement that is taken orally two consecutive days per week for eight consecutive weeks.

“The body’s normal immune function is phenomenal,” he added. “IPF Immune™ aids your immune system by supporting normal immune function.”

The National Institute of Health” explains that the immune system fights “harmful substances that enter the body, perhaps through the skin or digestive system.”

“Your body produces antibodies to protect you and fight the germs that cause illness,” said Harry H. Zhabilov, Enzolytics’ Chief Scientific Officer. “IPF Immune™ is for people who want to take a proactive approach to their health and boost the body’s natural immune function.”

Mr. Cotropia said more consumers are taking a proactive approach to their health after the past several years.

“Not only are consumers taking dietary supplements at record numbers, but they are also turning to alternative remedies,” he added. “IPF Immune™ is effective because it provides a comprehensive natural solution for supporting normal immune function.”

Enzolytics, a Texas-based biotechnology company, is committed to developing effective and affordable therapeutics for treating various conditions. Enzolytics produces IPF Immune™ at cGMP-certified manufacturing facilities with state-of-the-art equipment to ensure the best healthy ingredients.

“When you buy IFP Immune™, you can be confident that you are getting a patented formulation designed to support your body’s natural immune function,” Mr. Cotropia said.

For more information, visit Walmart.com.

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Please check with your doctor. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with Enzolytics, Inc. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.

Company Contact:

Enzolytics, Inc.

1101 Raintree Circle

Allen, Texas 75013

SOURCE: Enzolytics, Inc.

About Enzolytics, Inc.

Enzolytics Inc. is a Texas-based biotechnology company that focuses on therapeutics to treat numerous human health medical conditions. In addition to Enzolytics IPF Immune™, which will be on the U.S. market soon, the Company is developing other therapeutics for treating multiple infectious diseases.