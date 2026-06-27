< iframe src = width = 19459006 height = 19459007 frameborder = permit = allowfullscreen > 19459014 Tigress Zeenat Spotted Roaming With Her Four Cubs In Similipal|OTV 19659003 #tigresszeenat #similipal #similipaltigerreserve #odishawildlife #tigerconservation #zeenat #odishanews #tigercubs #otv #otvnews #otvenglish #otvnewsenglish 19459022 ——————————————————————————————————— OdishaTV is Odisha’s no 1 News Channel. OTV being the very first personal satellite television channel in Odisha brings the onus of charting a course that behoves its pioneering efforts. 19459022 Appropriately its charter goals are FREE, FAIR and UNBIASED. OTV provides trustworthy info throughout all platforms: TELEVISION, Internet and Mobile. 19659004 Stay tuned for all the breaking news! Go to Our Website https://odishatv.in/ Android App: bit.ly/ OTVAndroidApp 19459022 iOS App: http://bit.ly/OTViOSApp See Live: http://live.odishatv.in/ YouTube: https://goo.gl/Ehz6OP 19459022 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/otvnews 19459022 OTV English Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/otvenglish 19459022 Telegram @otvtelegram @otvkhabar Twitter: https://twitter.com/otvnews Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/otvnews/ 19659006 #OTVNews #OdishaTV 19659007