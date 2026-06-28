‘UCC Will Be Implemented In Bengal, Nationalist Party Has Come’: West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari

Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari. Submit|Image: File

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday asserted that the Uniform Civil Code(UCC) will be carried out in the state, stating it will follow the exact same course as it has actually been carried out in Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Assam.

Talking to the media, Adhikari stated a committee is made up under the management of a sitting query authority, including that information of the UCC would be shared in the Assembly on Monday

“The Uniform Civil Code will happen in Bengal. There is a procedure that we will tell you in the Assembly. A committee has been formed under the leadership of the sitting inquiry. The way it happened in Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Assam, it will be done through the same procedure,” he stated.

The UCC Bill, presented in the Assembly on May 25, proposes a restriction on polygamy and makes the registration of live-in relationships mandatory. It looks for to develop a typical civil legal structure governing marital relationship, divorce, succession and live-in relationships, regardless of faith.

The application of the Uniform Civil Code was amongst the crucial pledges made by the BJP in its manifesto for the West Bengal Assembly elections.

Introducing a sharp attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Adhikari even more declared that the previous federal government promoted appeasement, corruption and nepotism, and pressed the state in reverse.

He even more declared that the previous federal government had actually never ever revealed issue for nationalism and patriotism, including that with a nationalist federal government now in power, “whatever will be done.”

“The previous government’s work was appeasement, corruption, nepotism, and taking Bengal backwards… Nationalism, patriotism… all these things were not on their agenda. Now that a nationalist government has come to power, everything will be done, said Adhikari.

Earlier on June 12, while addressing the media, Adhikari detailed several development projects, welfare schemes, and national security initiatives implemented under PM Modi’s leadership.