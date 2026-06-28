Male runs over dad to death with tractor

Jhunjhunu: A guy was apprehended after supposedly battering his dad and after that running him over with a tractor late Thursday night following a conflict over ancestral land in Dhosi town under Mehada police headquarters limitations of Jhunjhunu district.Mehada SHO Rammanohar Tholia determined the deceased as Mahavir Prasad, 65. His kid, implicated Shamsher Singh, 38, has actually been collared and reserved for murder.Cops stated the occurrence originated from a conflict going on for the last 3 years over the department of almost 30 bighas of farming land. The boy had actually begun living individually from his dad due to the conflict, they included.According to the grievance lodged by Mahavir’s son-in-law, Rakesh Kumar, the daddy desired the land to be divided similarly amongst his child and 4 children, while Shamsher desired the whole home moved to his name.Around 10.30 pm Thursday, Mahavir was sitting near the town dharamshala when Shamsher got here on the scene, and a run-in occurred in between the 2. The disagreement intensified, and the implicated began attacking his dad.Individuals present close-by attempted to step in, however the implicated did not relent. He then dragged his dad onto the roadway and squashed him with a tractor.The hurt male was hurried to the govt health center in Khetri, where physicians stated him dead.A case of murder has actually been signed up and more examinations are underway.