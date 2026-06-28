Business Cold war over ice cream: A three-decade old Vadilal bad blood go back to Bombay High Court By Editor - 77

Run-through A three-decade-old household pact dividing the Vadilal ice cream brand name is now a legal battlefield. The Mumbai branch has actually taken legal action against the Ahmedabad branch in Bombay High Court, looking for to avoid disturbance with its ice cream and juice company. Claims of sabotage and stopped working buyout efforts sustain the conflict, with a court order pending on interim relief. Listen to this post in summed up format ET Online Vadilal ice-cream makers’bad blood is back in court Mumbai: A three-decade-old household settlement that divided control of the Vadilal ice cream brand name in between the Mumbai and Ahmedabad branches of the Gandhi household has actually ended up being the topic of a fresh legal disagreement. The Mumbai branch has actually approached the Bombay High Court, looking for to limit the Ahmedabad branch from hindering the manufacture, sale, circulation and marketing of ice-creams and juices that it declares it is entitled to offer under the 1993 household settlement. < img title ="A Fresh Legal Dispute Pits Vadilal’s Family Branches Against Each Other" alt ="A Fresh Legal Dispute Pits Vadilal’s Family Branches Against Each Other" src ="https://img.etimg.com/photo/msid-132024297/a-fresh-legal-dispute-pits-vadilals-family-branches-against-each-other.jpg" data-msid ="132024297" data-original ="https://img.etimg.com/photo/msid-132024297/a-fresh-legal-dispute-pits-vadilals-family-branches-against-each-other.jpg"> Mumbai arm moves HC looking for to limit Ahd branch from blocking sales of ice-cream, juices

In a petition submitted under Section 9 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, Shailesh Gandhi-led Vadilal Dairy International (VDIL) has actually looked for interim relief limiting members of the Ahmedabad branch, Vadilal Industries and their affiliates from straight or indirectly disrupting its manufacture, sale, circulation and marketing of ice-creams and juices under the Vadilal brand name.

Justice Amit Borkar scheduled the order on Wednesday after hearing all celebrations.

Senior supporter Mustafa Doctor, standing for the Mumbai branch with counsel Hiren Kamod, argued that the Ahmedabad branch meant to purchase out the Mumbai group however had actually declined to finish the deal, leading to numerous conflicts throughout judicial online forums.

The Mumbai branch stated the 1993 household settlement gave it continuous and irreversible rights to utilize the Vadilal brand name for ice-creams and juices in Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala and undistracted Andhra Pradesh in exchange for relinquishing its shareholding in the group’s trademark-holding business.

Through its legal representatives, the Mumbai branch likewise declared that the participants had actually introduced a series of actions to weaken its company, consisting of hallmark lawsuits in the United States, quality-related claims, needs for item remembers and tries to check its factories.

Standing for the Ahmedabad branch, senior counsel Venkatesh Dhond, together with Shalaka Patil of Trilegal, argued that items made by VDIL had actually regularly revealed extreme microbiological contamination, putting the business in breach of the quality assurance arrangements of the signed up user contract. The arrangement was checked in 1992 when the household services were divided in between the Mumbai and Ahmedabad branches.

Senior counsel Shiraz Rustomjee, standing for Vadilal International, challenged the maintainability of the petition on jurisdictional premises, arguing that the celebrations had actually concurred that conflicts would fall within the jurisdiction of the district court in Ahmedabad.

Representing Vadilal Industries, senior counsel Zal Andhyarujina and Ativ Patel of AVP Partners argued that the business was openly noted which retail investors hold a 35% stake.

“We have been made a party in the case, whereas we are not a party or signatory in any agreement between family members,” argued Andhyarujina. “We are just a licensee (of Vadilal International) that owns the brand ‘Vadilal’.”

The Mumbai branch likewise argued that agents of the Ahmedabad group had actually checked out getting its company after solving internal conflicts and combining organizations under Vadilal Industries. After settlement conversations stopped working, the Mumbai branch conjured up arbitration under the conflict resolution stipulation of the 1993 household settlement. It is looking for interim relief up until the arbitral tribunal provides its last award.