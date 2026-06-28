BCom outcomes reveal ‘stop working’ after excellent ratings, Pune university fixes problem a couple of hours later on

Savitribai Phule Pune University

Pune: Numerous final-year BCom trainees of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) were flabbergasted on Thursday after their online mark sheets revealed them as’stopped working’in spite of protecting excellent grades in all the topics.

The inconsistency was corrected later on the exact same day after trainees brought the problem to the notification of the university’s assessment department.Simply after the third-year BCom outcomes were launched on Thursday, lots of trainees who downloaded their mark sheets, discovered that they had actually gotten ‘A’, ‘B +’ and ‘B’grades in private topics, however the result column showed”Fail”, triggering confusion about their scholastic status.The mistake drew issue and stress and anxiety amongst trainees. Numerous were stressed over admissions to postgraduate courses and task applications. Moms and dads likewise gotten in touch with colleges and the university looking for information.“The mark sheet revealed excellent grades in every topic, however the general outcome discussed ‘stop working’. It was a difficult experience up until the university remedied it,” stated a moms and dad.Rajendra Talware, director of SPPU’s Board of Examinations and Evaluation, stated the concern happened since grades for add-on courses were not shown in the mark sheets of some trainees.

“The inconsistency was determined after trainees reported it. The outcomes were remedied, and upgraded mark sheets were offered to the impacted trainees on Thursday night,” he stated.Trainees stated the timely correction brought relief, however included that such technical mistakes ought to be prevented as they develop unneeded panic at a vital phase of their scholastic professions.Aditi Kulkarni, a final-year BCom trainee, stated, “When I initially saw ‘stop working’ on my mark sheet, I was totally stunned since my subject-wise grades were all great.

I was stressed over my postgraduate admission. It was a big relief after the university remedied the outcome.”Another trainee, Rohan Patil, a final-year BCom stated, “For a couple of hours, we did not understand whether the mark sheet was right or not. A lot of us began calling our colleges and schoolmates. The mistake was remedied rapidly, however such problems develop unneeded tension for trainees.”The BCom final-year assessments were performed in April, while the outcomes were stated in the recently of June.