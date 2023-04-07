New Startup, colorizethis.io, Brings Old Photos to Life with AI-Powered Image Colorization

colorizethis.io is an innovative platform that uses AI technology to transform old black-and-white photos into stunning, full-color images.

colorizethis.io is an innovative platform that uses AI technology to transform old black-and-white photos into stunning, full-color images. The platform is designed to be easy to use, requiring only registration and image upload. In just a few seconds, users can see their old family photos breathe new life and take on a fresh, vibrant appearance.

With billions of existing black and white photos around the world, colorizethis.io has the potential to be a game-changer for people looking to preserve and cherish their family memories. The platform can produce images up to 8K quality, with each image getting several colorized versions to choose from.

“We believe our platform could be a game-changer for billions of existing black and white photographs.” says company spokesperson Jason Reimes.

colorizethis.io is dead simple to use, making it accessible to people of all ages and technical abilities. The team behind the platform is excited to bring this technology to a wider audience and help people preserve their family memories for generations to come.

