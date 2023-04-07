Inroads To Opportunities (OCUC) Celebrated National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month

The event took place at Inroads To Opportunities main campus in Roselle, NJ on the morning of Tuesday, March 21st. Inroads To Opportunities and their guests celebrated National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month by recognizing community leaders with Certificates of Appreciation. In attendance were Roselle Fire Chief Eric Pearson, Roselle Police Chief Williams, Union County Commissioner Sergio Grenados, Union County Surrogate Chris Hudak, Roselle Mayor Honorable Donald Shaw, and Linden Mayor Derek Armstead.

According to Michele Ford, President & CEO, Inroads, Angela Calzone, Vice President & COO, Inroads orchestrated a wonderful event that brought awareness to the services Inroads provides for adults with developmental disabilities. It recognized our local community partners who have been committed to the health and safety of the participants at Inroads and gave us the opportunity to say Thank you. It was also instrumental, with the help of the Greater Westfield Chamber, in educating our local business community.

National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month is held in March and provides understanding, encouragement and opportunities to help persons with disabilities lead productive and fulfilling lives. Inroads is dedicated to raising awareness about the support and rights of people with disabilities and to celebrate their contributions to our communities and society.

Since the event, community leaders have reached out to set future plans to expand the partnership with Inroads To Opportunities .

ABOUT MICHELE FORD:

For over 35 years, Michele has dedicated her life to serving the needs of individuals with disabilities. A life-long advocate, Michele has been a champion for this most vulnerable population by serving on the Union County Nonprofit Consortium, Union County Crisis Consortium and most recently addressing members of the US Commission on Civil Rights in Washington, D.C. to raise awareness of choice in defense of employment options for individuals with disabilities.

ABOUT INROADS TO OPPORTUNITIES:

Since 1959, Inroads to Opportunities, formerly the Occupational Center of Union County, has provided programs and services to over 400 individuals each year with all types of disabilities and ranging in age from 16 through retirement. Programs and services include vocational preparation, transition from school to work, job placement and mental health services.

Inroads to Opportunities is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF), an approved provider of the NJ Department of Labor, Division of Vocational Rehabilitation Services and Commission of the Blind and Visually Impaired. Inroads is licensed by the State of New Jersey Department of Human Services, NJ Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services to provide partial care and the NJ Department of Developmental Disabilities to provide Day Habilitation Services. Inroads is an approved Medicaid provider, a licensed provider for the NJ Department of Agriculture for its adult day program, an approved Employment Network under the Ticket to Work Social Security initiative and an approved Benefits Planning and Counseling Service through the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation Services.

Media Contact:

Amy Delman

Amy Delman Public Relations, LLC

201.563.4614

amydelmanpr ( @ ) verizon dot net

###