Hamid Mahmood ranked among the world’s top 5 CEOs

The third season of international CEO ranking was in full swing when over 500+ Chief executive officers took part in the respected worldwide C-level execs #Awards race, where Hamid Mehmood made the whole Pakistan nation proud by leading from the front row.

Hamid is a Digital Specialist, CEO & Founder @ Around The World Top Ranked Digital Agencies, HTMLPro, Ecom Development NYC, & Software Pro. He is likewise the owner of a first-rate electronic advertising device ETTVI.com, and co-founder @ Ecommerce Pro, a specialist e-learning system to advertise Ecommerce Abilities across the globe!

Talking about his tremendous accomplishment, he additionally added.

‘ I am humbled to be picked as global CEO of the year and also for the assistance that all revealed to aid me to achieve this. Along with my group, I am determined to add to Pakistan’s digital economic situation meaningfully.’

Hamid thinks that Pakistan has immense skills, which require clear favorable instructions, guaranteeing honest methods. After visiting around 12 countries on the planet, he claims that Pakistanis are best in friendliness as well as hard work with a high quotient of intelligence– pessimism has affected us, whereas if all of us work together by sustaining each other as per the teachings of Islam, review success publications and also study, we will certainly accomplish what we lost and also be amongst the top influential nations in the world.

