Value Store It Self-Storage Opens Two Brand New Facilities in Clearwater, Florida

Were proud to share the Value Store It experience with the residents of Clearwater, said Carlos Diaz, President of Value Store It Management, Inc. With our highly knowledgeable management team, clean and secure facilities, and our competitive pricing, we look forward to further establishing our brand within the market.

The two Value Store It facilities are located conveniently within Clearwater, with easy access to highways and offer a wide variety of amenities for its tenants, including Unit Access from 6am-10pm daily, Retail Rental Spaces, Truck Rentals, Covered Loading Bays, Free Wi-Fi, Extremely Clean and Climate Controlled Storage Units, Boxes and Moving Supplies, Computerized Access Control, and 24-Hour Video Monitoring. In addition, the facility on US Hwy 19 has Electric Vehicle (EV) charging options available.

Value Store It has a long history of raising the standard in the self-storage industry, said Bryan Lekas Vice President of Storage Operations at Value Store It Management, Inc. We truly believe that Value Store It will become the storage provider of choice for Clearwater residents who are in need of high-quality storage solutions.

In celebration of the two new facilities, Value Store It Self Storage will be hosting two Grand Opening events that are open to the public on March 21nd, 2023 for the facility on 2611 Seville Blvd and on March 22rd, 2023 for the facility located at 26489 US Hwy 19. These grand openings will take place between 4-5pm and will include food, music, and a ribbon cutting ceremony with members of the Amplify Clearwater Chamber of Commerce.

About Value Store It Self-Storage

Value Store It Self Storage is a privately owned self storage company based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Value Store It operates in Florida, Arizona and Massachusetts offering a safe and clean place for residential and business customers to store their belongings. All Value Store It facilities are managed by a professional staff trained to meet your needs and expectations. Their knowledge of the storage industry and the local area make them a reliable source for questions about storage, truck rentals, moving services, and packing supplies. Value Store It Self Storage manages a portfolio of more than 30 facilities within several states. For more information, visit www.ValueStoreIt.com. Follow Value Store It on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/ValueStoreIt or on Twitter ( @ ) ValueStoreIt dot

###