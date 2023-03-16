A Man and his Battle Unicorn… by J.C. SpringBourne

‘Write a short story about Solar punk.’
Solar punk – what would happen if solar and wind power worked and everybody loved each other. (It didn’t sound like the type of punk I grew up with, but …)
I started writing short stories and liked it.
Then I began focusing on developing skills.
I wrote a couple of short stories, and collected them in a small book.
Some are weird, some are fun, and some you should not let your kids read..
which is why this book has an age limit of 18.
Then I turned to writing books in Danish, my native language.
I also started learning how to use Midjourney AI to make covers.
In the middle of February, I got this crazy idea…
A guy walking his Battle Unicorn, and going into a shop to buy food.
And now I have collected those short stories and placed them in a book..
Including the Lucky Ukrainian, the Lowest Muslin, and the last is a dark, tragic love story with a happy ending, ‘The First Date.’
I didn’t win the competition, and I never heard from the publishing house again.
(Maybe because my stories were not really about their Hippy/woke version of Solar punk.)
