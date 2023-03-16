Regional Hospice Welcomes Dr. Heather Sung As Medical Director

Regional Hospice Dr. Heather Sung

DANBURY, Conn. – March 15, 2023 – PRLog — Regional Hospice is pleased to announce the appointment of Heather Sung, MD as Medical Director for the organization. Dr. Sung comes to Regional Hospice with more than 28 years of experience in the medical field and has been an expert in palliative care since 2016.

Dr. Robert Kloss, who has been Regional Hospice’s Medical Director for the past 40 years, will continue to serve in an honorary position with the organization.

“Dr. Kloss has been instrumental in bringing the Regional Hospice vision to life and we are fortunate to have him continue with us in this honorary position,” said President & CEO Cynthia Emiry Roy MS, LCSW, CHA. “Heather Sung has been an amazing advocate of Regional Hospice over the years and an innovative leader in palliative/end- of-life care for years. She is the perfect addition to our talented hospice care team and will further strengthen our longstanding reputation as the highest quality, most compassionate hospice care provider in Connecticut.”

Dr. Sung is board certified in both Internal Medicine and Palliative and Hospice Medicine. Prior to joining Danbury Hospital in 2002, Dr. Sung practiced at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. She was an Instructor in Medicine at Harvard Medical School and was part of the Clinical Faculty of the Massachusetts General Hospital Internal Medicine Residency. She became the clinical leader for Palliative Care at Norwalk hospital in 2016, and there she taught the palliative care lecture series for the medical students from the Robert Larner College of Medicine, as well as oversaw Palliative training for the Norwalk Hospital internal medicine residents. Dr. Sung’s other academic engagements include teaching the Palliative Medicine curriculum for Sacred Heart University’s Physician Assistant School and being a guest speaker for Dickinson Colleges’ Sociology class on Managing Death and Dying.

Recognizing the growing complexity of diseases and the increasing needs of our aging population in the outpatient setting, Dr. Sung established her own community-based Palliative Medicine practice in 2018.

About Regional Hospice

Regional Hospice, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, has been providing individualized, compassionate hospice care since 1983. Our highly skilled interdisciplinary team of physicians, nurses, hospice aides, social workers, chaplains, bereavement counselors, and hospice-trained volunteers has the privilege of caring for patients and their loved ones in their homes, assisted living and nursing facilities, at our residential Center for Comfort Care & Healing in Danbury or in dedicated, private hospice suites at New Milford Hospital in Litchfield County and Norwalk Hospital in Fairfield County.

The Center for Hope & Healing in Washington Depot, CT, offers caregiver and grief counseling support services and groups as well as spiritual renewal sessions like prayer, meditation, and sound healing.

Regional Hospice’s mission is to approach death by creating human connection and honoring each unique journey through a shared vision for living. To learn more about our organization, visit https://www.makingthebestofeveryday.org or call 203-702-7400.