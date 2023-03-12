Yaan Xinkuang Announces Partnership with a Leading Separation Technology Company

The partnership reinforces Yaan-Xinkuang’s transition to a vertically integrated rare earths company

Yaan Xinkuang, a Chinese mineral development company that focuses on critical metals and minerals having increasing demand in modern technologies and which is currently in the advanced stages of development, is pleased to announce the agreement to collaborate with a renowned technology company specialized in commercializing ionic liquids-based technology for the refining and separating rare earth elements. Through this partnership, Yaan Xinkuang achieves instant rare earth refinement and separation to target high purity products.

The separation technology company has developed a method for separating and refining rare earth elements from mining ore concentrates and discarded permanent magnets. It separates and recovers rare earth elements using multifunctional amide ionic liquids (MAIL). The refined goods are stated to have a high purity level that exceeds 99.99 % for rare earth oxide grades. The company is commercializing ionic liquids-based technology for purifying and separating rare earth elements, which covers the entire cohort of the site’s planned basket, including the lanthanides series, from Lutetium (Lu) through Lanthanum (La), as well as Yttrium (Y) and Scandium (Sc).

Yaan Xinkuang has achieved rapid rare earth refining and separation in order to focus on high purity materials. The ability to recycle NdFeB magnets by removing individual rare earth element content and producing high purity rare earth oxide products has been demonstrated, and it has the potential to revolutionize magnet recycling globally.

Zhao Ming, Chief Executive Officer of Yaan Xinkuang, said: “This new partnership will supply our company with additional rare earth separation capabilities, as well as individual rare earth elements refined to high purity oxides, advancing the company’s aim to unlock extra value from the unique critical and heavy rare earth basket that will be created.”

About Yaan Xinkuang

Yaan-Xinkuang.com was founded as an ethical and environmentally responsible mineral development company and is now one of China’s leading rare earth material producers. The rare earth elements produced by Yaan Xinkuang are employed in a variety of high-tech and future-oriented applications, including electronics, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric automobiles, among others. Yaan Xinkuang stands out among rare earth manufacturers by providing items that can be traced from the mine to the finished product. At Yaan Xinkuang, we believe in providing high-quality products and excellent service to clients across the world; advancing our customers’ product development and sustainability goals; and maintaining safe, efficient, and sustainable workplaces