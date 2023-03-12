Max Tucci Wins 2023 MUSE Creative Award for his Appearance on Good Day New York with Rosanna Scotto

The MUSE Award Winners Announced- Bestselling, award-inning auhtor Max Tucci takes home a gold award for his cooking presentations on Good Day New York.

Rosanna Scotto & Max Tucci toast with Negronis

NEW YORK – March 10, 2023 – PRLog — The MUSE Creative Awards have released their lists of winners for their first competitive season of 2023. Hosted by the International Awards Associate (IAA), the competitions had received over 6,300 entries from across the globe, proving themselves to be leading award programs that honor creative professionals.

For its 2023’s first competitive season, Max Tucci lands a 2023 Gold Award Win in the competition of- Outstanding Video Presentation- Food & Beverage for his appearance on Good Day New York with Rosanna Scotto – WNYW FOX5 NY

Max Tucci: “To wake up this morning and learn that I have the great honor of winning another MUSE Award is absolutely sublime,” Max expressed to IAA. (Tucci’s previous MUSE Award was a 2022 Gold Award for Outstanding Publication for his cookbook The Delmonico Way.) Max went on to say, “I love doing Television, especially cooking presentations. To be able to join New York’s legendary Rosanna Scotto was an absolute blast. Ms. Scotto’s love of New York, food history and restaurants is epic. (Along with her sisters, Ms. Scotto owns Fresco by Scotto in New York City.) I thoroughly enjoyed our segment and conversation about my family’s ownership of the iconic New York establishment Delmonico’s Restaurant. Being able to share stories and recipes from my Rizzoli cookbook “The Delmonico Way Sublime Entertaining & Legendary Recipes from the Restaurant that Made New York!“ gives me great joy.” Tucci concluded with, “Being a born and raised New Yorker, Good Day New York is a big part of my family’s morning routine since the 1990s, and now, almost 30 years later being a featured guest on the show is exhilarating! A huge thank you to the entire GDNY team and crew. Thank you IAA and to all of the judges for acknowledging a passion of mine (being on television) and for awarding me with a 2023 MUSE Award.”

The MUSE Awards is composed of a series of competitions which are organized to honor excellence from various fields. IAA ensures that these competitions are accessible and fair, in order to guarantee recognition only goes to those who truly deserve the accolade.

“The industries have gone through significant changes through the years, yet to have these entrants showcase their ability to adapt and overcome, it is certainly surprising and encouraging to our team in IAA,” Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA elaborated. He continued, “it is humbling to see the level of craft displayed in the submitted works. Our most sincere commendations go out to those behind said works and for setting such a high standard for excellence for all to follow.”

“While the winners continue to reshape and redefine the industries with their continued display of excellence, we should not shy away from the challenge and instead share the vision in solidarity with them,” Thomas said. “IAA remains proud to be able to honor talented individuals while spotlighting their excellence. As they continue to mark the path forward, we should also unleash our boundless possibilities and join in this marvelous endeavor.”

To purchase a signed copy of The Delmonico Way visit: https://thedelmonicoway.com/

Click below to learn more about Max Tucci’s 2023 MUSE Award Win https://museaward.com/ winner-info.php? id=225732