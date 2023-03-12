Comprehensive Interventions Delivers Integrated Mobile Healthcare to Eastern N.C. via OIC of Rocky Mount Partnership

Comprehensive Interventions serving ages 5 to adults with integrated health care in rural and underserved areas in Eastern North Carolina

Comprehensive Interventions, a CARF-accredited, CABHA-qualified agency, in partnership with OIC of Rocky Mount, announces the launch of its long-awaited integrated mobile health care unit serving patients 5 years old and up in Martin and Edgecombe counties. This first-of-its-kind integrated clinic-on-wheels in Eastern North Carolina is dedicated to reducing barriers to basic primary, dental, and behavioral health care screenings and services for the underserved population in rural Eastern N.C.

Comprehensive Interventions has remained steadfast in its passion for partnering with local organizations to deliver community services, and Comprehensive Interventions has recently solidified a highly anticipated partnership between themselves and Opportunities Industrialization Center (OIC).

This new partnership features the integrated mobile healthcare unit that offers a variety of medical services including dental services, primary health care, and mental health screenings. According to Comprehensive Interventions, this new partnership will bring much-needed services to families residing in and around the Martin and Edgecombe Counties areas in North Carolina. “This mobile unit will provide integrated primary health care, dentistry, and behavioral health care services to underserved and marginalized populations in Martin and Edgecombe Counties,” said the Comprehensive Interventions team.

“We are dedicated to providing effective and efficient treatment through a holistic approach to human services,” said a spokesperson for Comprehensive Interventions. “Our mission is centered on providing care to the whole person and empowering, supporting, motivating, and encouraging individuals and families and building family strength.

Nearly one in five American adults live with a mental illness. One in five children in the U.S. will have had a debilitating mental illness either presently or in the future. Comprehensive Interventions employs a staff of behavioral and mental health experts who are dedicated to serving this vulnerable population. As a Critical Access Behavioral Health Agency (CABHA), Comprehensive Interventions offers services for all areas of mental and behavioral health, ranging from intensive in-home service to outpatient therapy. Soon, Comprehensive Interventions will also be offering partial hospitalization services.

Comprehensive Interventions currently offers its services in Williamston, North

Carolina; Bertie Middle School in Windsor, North Carolina. An upcoming additional collaboration with the OIC will bring Comprehensive Interventions and behavioral health care to the CHEC Center in the Rocky Mount Housing Authority in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. This will bring integrated primary health care and behavioral health care services to communities in and around Rocky Mount.

“We are thrilled to work in collaboration with OIC to bring our services to Rocky Mount, North Carolina. Through our partnership with the OIC of Rocky Mount, people from the surrounding area will be able to receive services from Comprehensive Interventions,” said a spokesperson for the organization.

Current statistics from the National Alliance on Mental Illness indicate that there was a 31% increase in mental health emergency room visits in adolescents ages 12-17 over the past few years. At a time when statistics such as these are making headlines, Comprehensive Interventions is proud to continue its expansion by further committing to the Rocky Mount area. Learn more today by visiting https://www.comprehensiveinterventions.com/.

About Comprehensive Interventions

Comprehensive Interventions is a minority woman-owned mental and behavioral health provider that launched in Eastern North Carolina two decades ago. The organization has grown to include a vast array of effective therapeutic services including diagnostic assessments, clinical assessments, medication management,

outpatient therapy, group therapy, and substance use therapy, day treatment, community support team, and intensive in-home services. Comprehensive Interventions provides convenient services for the urgent needs of their consumers, including telehealth and telephonic virtual services and a 24/7 crisis line.