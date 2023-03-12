Now and Zen Bodyworks Debuts Dallas Manual Lymphatic Drainage Service

New therapeutic massage offers a wealth of benefits, especially for people who’ve recently had surgery

Brenda Austin, Licensed Massage Therapist and owner of Now and Zen Bodyworks in Addison, Texas, has debuted a new service: manual lymphatic drainage. This therapeutic massage service provides a wealth of benefits such as an increased calming and relaxed effect while also promoting increased immune function and reduced levels of edema.

“Massage is not just a luxury, it is essential to your physical and mental wellbeing,” said Austin.

She is committed to promoting the positive benefits of massage and zen through Now and Zen Bodyworks and her zen subscription box company, Zen in Me Box. This subscription offers themed boxes for love, peace, wealth, and more. For example, the Abundance, Wealth, and Prosperity Kit features a spell candle, green money incense, set of crystals, mantra for financial prosperity, soap rock, rose of Jericho, and much more.

Austin is also the founder of NAZB Academy, which offers leading-edge training for massage professionals. As a respected leader in her field, Austin has been featured in publications such as Go Solo.

At Now and Zen Bodyworks, Austin’s clients get the full experience in the services they choose. The service menu includes various types of massage, sport massage therapy, wood and ice body contouring, cupping therapy, ultrasonic cavitation, zen reflexology, herbal body wraps, and services for couples and groups. Her newest offering, manual lymphatic drainage, has quickly become a go-to for Dallas therapeutic massage.

Manual lymphatic drainage is a specialized hand technique that is gentle yet rhythmic, working the lymphatic fluid in a way that it can be more easily excreted from the body. Many of Austin’s clients choose this method for sports injuries, scar formation therapy, skin quality improvement, post-surgical therapy, and overall lymphedema management. After procedures such as liposuction or tummy tucks, patients typically receive 2-3 of these special massages weekly to flush fluid towards their lymph nodes.

More information can be found at https://www.nowandzenbodyworks.com/.

