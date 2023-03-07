Canada – GS-omega/kappa-Hxtx-Hv1a, SPEAR T and SPEAR-LEP, Proposed Registration Decision (PRD2023-02)

The Pest Management Regulatory Agency (PMRA) invites the public to submit written comments on the proposed registration decision for GS-omega/kappa-Hxtx-Hv1a, SPEAR T and SPEAR-LEP. Proposed Registration Decision PRD2023-01 is a consultation document that summarizes the science evaluation for GS-omega/kappa-Hxtx-Hv1a, SPEAR T and SPEAR-LEP and presents the reasons for the proposed decision. The PMRA will consider any comments received before making a final decision on GS-omega/kappa-Hxtx-Hv1a, SPEAR T and SPEAR-LEP.

How to get involved

This consultation is open for comment from 6 March 2023 to 20 April 2023 (45 calendar days). Open the “Consultation Summary” to access the document.

If you would like to comment, see the Pest Management Regulatory Agency Publications Section page for contact information. Please be sure to include the title of the consultation document on which you are commenting. Interested parties are encouraged to provide comments by 20 April 2023.

Reporting to Canadians

Health Canada will make the results of this consultation available on this website. Once the decision on GS-omega/kappa-Hxtx-Hv1a, SPEAR T and SPEAR-LEP is finalized, the PMRA will post a Registration Decision on the Pesticides and Pest Management Reports and Publications portion of Canada.ca.

If you have any questions, contact the Pest Management Information Service.

Interested in our other consultations? Sign up and stay informed about topics that matter to you.