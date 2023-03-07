FedEx SME Connect series empowers small businesses with Digital transformation solutions

India – WEBWIRE – Tuesday, March 7, 2023

FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) and the worlds largest express transportation company, announces its eighth edition of SME Connect series on Future-Fit SMEs: Unlocking Growth Opportunities through Digital Transformation. The SME Connect series is a thought leadership and knowledge sharing platform for SMEs to interact with industry and subject matter experts for solution-focused discussions that can bring value to their business.

The current edition of FedEx SME Connect focuses on the need for SMEs to accelerate their digital capabilities, which is critical for business success. The engaging session throws light on how SMEs can build a purpose driven business model through digital transformation, overcome challenges during the transitioning phase, the tools they can leverage to scale their business globally, and the impact of the Union Budget announcements on the sector.

Salil Chari, senior vice president, Marketing and Customer Experience – AMEA, FedEx Express said, Keeping up with digital transformation has become imperative for SMEs to stay agile in a changing business environment. The adoption of digitalization opens doors for SMEs to expand their customer base and strengthen their market presence. With the eighth edition of FedEx SME Connect series, we aim to empower SMEs with the guidance, tools, and resources to take that digital plunge, and leverage newer digital capabilities for their business to tap global opportunities.

The pandemic accelerated the use of advanced technology, enabled digital transformation, and increased levels of automation.[1]The recent Economic Survey 2023, highlighted a surge in the adoption of digital solutions by MSMEs, like e-commerce and e-procurement, with the potential of increased revenues and margins, access to new markets, and client acquisition.[2]However, despite the benefits and opportunities digitalization brings, there are many SMEs that have not digitally transitioned.

In April 2023, FedEx celebrates its 50thanniversary and over this time FedEx has been astrong advocate for the small and medium business community. We have a suite of digitalsolutionsthat makes shipping easier for businesses and their customers. To help SMEs navigate the global marketplace, FedEx provides automated tools such asFedEx Ship Manager that enables them to access necessary forms, prepare shipping labels and documentation using stored databases of addresses and commodities, andElectronic With Originals, that allows businesses to upload and submit customs documentation digitally.

[1]https://www.mckinsey.com/capabilities/strategy-and-corporate-finance/our-insights/how-covid-19-has-pushed-companies-over-the-technology-tipping-point-and-transformed-business-forever [2]https://www.indiabudget.gov.in/economicsurvey/doc/echapter.pdf