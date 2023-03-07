Atos earns 2022 Innovation Award for OnDemand Enablement Tooling

WEBWIRE – Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Atosis proud to announce it has been awarded the 2022 Innovation Award for OnDemand Enablement Tooling from Duck Creek Technologies, the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty and general insurance industry.

Atos has demonstrated innovative concepts that are helpful in achieving 80% reduction in development effort, compared to manual remediation, to migrate to Duck Creek OnDemand. Atos award-winning solutions will be on display at Formation 23, Duck Creeks annual user conference taking place May 8-10 in Orlando, Florida.

This innovation award signifies Atos investment and depth in talent for creating differentiating, intellectual property. It also symbolizes our commitment in enabling Duck Creeks vision of upgrading customers to OnDemand faster and in a cost-effective way,said Shaji Farooq, Senior Vice President, Head of Financial Services & Insurance, Atos in North America.

With a focus on designing the future of the information space, Atos has deep industry expertise working with 100+ global insurers, including 16 of the worlds top 30, to help them transform operating models, modernize core technology, and increase their pace of innovation. In addition, Atos is a recognized Leader in the Everest Group Insurance Platforms IT Services PEAK Matrix Assessment and ISG Insurance Services Provider Lens Insurance ITO Services (Europe & US) in 2022.

Duck Creek Technologiesis the market-leading solutions platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent and evergreen operations.