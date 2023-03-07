Danielle Diniz/Signature Steps Take Center Stage Live at Tribeca PAC

One night only of Danielle Diniz’s original choreography focused on appealing to every theater-goer and melding styles in order to bring back classic musical theater in a big way. By revamping, refining and rediscovering the genre for a new generation, while honoring its historic brilliance and entertainment value, Diniz finds it imperative to highlight the power and quality of technical, athletic and energetic dance in this diverse program.

Diniz is thrilled to have been selected for a CUNY Dance Initiative residency. She has been commissioned to create new works for Jacob’s Pillow, Performance Santa Fe, Avant Chamber Ballet, two ballets for Columbia Ballet Collaborative, Ballet Hartford, Woman in Motion and Central Utah Ballet. She was a featured choreographer for DanceBreak (musical theater’s leading platform for upcoming Broadway choreographers) and in the 22/23 season has commissions from Ballet Excel Ohio, the Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning for their Making Moves Dance Festival and will present work at the Palm Desert Choreography Festival at the McCallum Theatre and Baryshnikov Arts Center via New York Theatre Barn’s Choreography Lab. She is a winner of the New York Dance Project Choreography Competition, a junior board member of Jazz Choreography Enterprises and her work has been shown in Stars of American Ballet rep, New York Choreographers’ Forum, the Steps Beyond Foundation performance lab, Jazz Choreography Enterprises, Nebula Dance Festival, and the Higher Ground Festival, among others. She also choreographed the AEA production of the Vaudevillian musical “On the Air,” currently choreographs and assistant directs intermittent musical theater showcases at The American Musical and Dramatic Academy, and has served as Associate Choreographer for Lorin Latarro.

She made her Off-Broadway choreographic debut at the AMT Theatre with “An Unbalanced Mind,” is honored her dance-on-film work has been presented in film festivals domestically and abroad, and was awarded a grant from the New York Foundation for the Arts/City Artist Corps to present a full evening of her choreography in 2021. Tickets for Danielle Diniz/Signature Steps: Steps Forward can be purchased online or by calling Ticketing Services at (212) 220-1460.