Junie B.’s Essential Survival Guide to School at Tribeca PAC

Now that Junie B. Jones has been going to school for over one-and-a-half years, who better to write the book on everything you need to know? From bus rules to band-aids, carpools to cookies, Junie B. and friends deliver the definitive word on surviving and thriving in style. With a jillion tips, tricks and trip-ups, Junie B. shares her hard-won expertise and shows us all how school is sometimes scary, sometimes super-fun, and always something to sing about. An all-new musical adventure based on Barbara Park’s popular book. Tickets for Junie B. can be purchased online or by calling Ticketing Services at (212) 220-1460.

The Magic School Bus: Lost In The Solar System – Saturday, April 1, 2023 @ 11AM

When the class gets lost on the way to the planetarium, Ms. Frizzle saves the day by blasting into outer space for an epic interplanetary field trip. But when rivalries both old and new threaten to tear the students apart, our young heroes must learn to pull together or risk getting forever lost in the solar system. Hop on the Magic School Bus for a ride in this new musical adaptation based on the original book series published by Scholastic TheaterWorksUSA. Ages 5 +.

Dr. Kaboom & The Wheel Of Science – Sunday, April 16, 2023 @ 2:00PM

So much science, so little time… Doktor Kaboom is having trouble picking his favorite science demonstrations, so he’s bringing them all! Unfortunately, there are way too many to do them all in one show. The solution: The Wheel of Science! Doktor Kaboom has built a great big spinning wheel and labeled it with everything from optical illusions to chemical reactions to a homemade hovercraft, and more. At least a dozen fantastic demonstrations ready to go. Wherever the wheel stops, that’s what’s next! Will we turn a water bottle into a rocket or catapult bananas across the stage? Electrocute a pickle or create artificial gravity? Who knows? No two shows will be the same. So, step right up, and let’s spin that wheel. Ages 8+.

