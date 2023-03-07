Handled. By Hayden & Co. Grows Based on Increased Demands for Remote Support

Handled. By Hayden & Co. (HBH & Co.) is excited to announce its year-over-year revenue growth surpassed 300 percent in 2022 with an increase of more than 20 new corporate and entrepreneur clients, from California to Portugal. Since COVID, a growing desire for greater work-life balance has been a driving factor for many of these business leaders.

“It’s exciting to see this level of growth in the business,” said Hayden Orme, Founder & CEO Strategist at HBH & Co. “Moreover, I’m pleased to see more corporate leaders and small business owners choosing to lessen their load, find greater balance and peace of mind. It reminds me why we love what we do and continually strive to elevate our services and the leaders we serve,” added Hayden.

According to Harvard Business School, “’Time is the scarcest resource’ for CEOs.” In fact, they work an average of 62.5 hours a week, including long workdays and frequent weekend and vacation work. HBH & Co. has found that by ‘handling’ the work business leaders don’t want or need to be doing, CEOs and executives cut back on excessive work, experience less stress and find greater joy. Therefore, time and delegation are key to moving businesses, of all sizes, forward most effectively and efficiently.

“My business has soared, and I’m now years ahead of the goals I had set for my business and myself! I now have holistic success; I get to travel and do more of what I love! I wouldn’t have been able to do any of this alone,” said HBH & Co. client & Sage Solutions’ founder, Kathryn Freda, of the impact of securing HBH & Co.’s remote support.

HBH & Co. knows how providing top-notch, expert service to clients can help to strengthen partnerships. That’s why it’s a core tenet of its business model.

“(HBH & Co. has been) such great partners; not just coming through in a pinch when we needed the temporary support for our CEO, but also for finding us such a truly stellar executive assistant to support our C-Suite leaders,” said HBH & Co. client & Chief People Officer at Arcellx, Kate Aiken. “We really appreciate (the) team. We have been so impressed with (their) services,” added Kate.

As growth continues in 2023, HBH & Co. looks forward to helping more executives and entrepreneurs to save time and find greater joy with exceptional, remote support.

About Handled. By Hayden & Co.

Founded by Hayden Orme and established in 2020, HBH & Co. is a virtual business optimization & elevation consulting firm, serving entrepreneurs and corporate leaders – in the U.S. and abroad – with strategic consulting, executive assistance and project management support from its Crew of high-caliber, former Fortune company assistants. For more information, visit HandledByHayden.co or connect on LinkedIn at Handled-By-Hayden-LLC.