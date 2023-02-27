Hong Kong – CE holds engagement session with HK deputies to National People’s Congress (with photo)

CE holds engagement session with HK deputies to National People’s Congress (with photo) ***************************************************************************************



The Chief Executive, Mr John Lee, held an engagement session with about 30 Hong Kong deputies to the National People’s Congress (NPC) today (February 27) to exchange views on Hong Kong’s active integration into national development, promoting Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area development and improving local economy and people’s livelihood, before they attend the first annual session of the 14th NPC to be held in Beijing in early March. Also attending the session were the Chief Secretary for Administration, Mr Chan Kwok-ki; the Acting Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs, Mr Clement Woo; and the Director of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Carol Yip.



Mr Lee said, “Hong Kong is now in a new stage of advancing from stability to prosperity, and the society is currently at full speed on the road to full normalcy. Hong Kong has fully resumed normal travel with the Mainland and is re-connected to the world. We must grasp the opportunities ahead to proactively integrate into the national development in order to boost Hong Kong’s development momentum.”



Mr Lee said that the NPC is the highest organ of state power, and the Hong Kong deputies to the NPC are leaders from various sectors who have made significant contributions over a long time to the successful implementation of the principles of “one country, two systems” and the prosperity and stability of Hong Kong. The Hong Kong deputies shoulder the vital responsibility of taking part in deliberating national affairs. They care for and are familiar with matters of the country and Hong Kong. The SAR Government will continue to strengthen links and communicate more closely with the Hong Kong deputies, unite different sectors of the community, with a view to enhancing the power and value of “patriots administering Hong Kong”.



Mr Lee expressed his gratitude to the Hong Kong deputies who attended the session for providing constructive suggestions which enable Hong Kong to better leverage its significant advantages of enjoying the strong support of the motherland and being closely connected to the world, and are conducive to uniting different sectors of the community in addressing people’s concerns and safeguarding harmony and stability together.