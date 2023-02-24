Canada – Flucarbazone (present as flucarbazone-sodium) and Its Associated End-use Products, Re-evaluation Decision (RVD2023-03)

Health Canada has completed the re-evaluation of flucarbazone. Under the authority of the Pest Control Products Act, Health Canada has determined that continued registration of products containing flucarbazone is acceptable. An evaluation of available scientific information found that the uses of flucarbazone products meets current standards for protection of human health and the environment and have acceptable value when used according to revised conditions of registration which includes new mitigation measures…