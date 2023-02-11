Hong Kong – London ETO greets Year of Rabbit in Denmark and Sweden (with photos)

London ETO greets Year of Rabbit in Denmark and Sweden (with photos) ********************************************************************



The Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office, London (London ETO) co-hosted receptions in Copenhagen, Denmark, and Stockholm, Sweden, with local business associations on February 7 and 8 respectively for celebrating the Year of the Rabbit. The receptions were well attended by guests from the respective local government, city council, business, academic and cultural sectors.



On February 7, the London ETO and the Denmark-Hong Kong Trade Association co-hosted an evening reception in Copenhagen greeting over 80 guests. In his welcome speech, the Director-General of the London ETO, Mr Gilford Law, introduced the “Hello Hong Kong” campaign, including the Government’s upcoming distribution of 500,000 free air tickets for bringing people from around the world to Hong Kong and experience the hospitality of the city.



Mr Law highlighted, “Hong Kong enjoys unparalleled advantages under the unique ‘one country, two systems’ principle. We are inviting prominent guests to Hong Kong and see for themselves the welcoming atmosphere and the new attractions here.”



On February 8, the London ETO and the Hong Kong Chamber of Commerce in Sweden co-hosted an evening reception in Stockholm greeting over 140 guests. The reception started with a business seminar where seven speakers from the Hong Kong and Swedish business community shared their insights on the promising economic opportunities in Hong Kong. Addressing the Swedish audience, Mr Law explained the Government’s initiatives for attracting businesses and talents with a view to enhancing Hong Kong’s competitiveness.



Mr Law added, “We are targeting companies and talents from industries of strategic importance to Hong Kong. These include life and health technology, artificial intelligence and data science, financial technology, advanced manufacturing, new materials and new-energy technology. Since the establishment of the Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises and the launching of the Talents Service Unit online platform, the response has been overwhelming.”



The London ETO will continue to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit among the countries under its purview.