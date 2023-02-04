United by Uniqueness: HUGO celebrates a new generation of rebels in its Spring/Summer 2023 brand campaign

METZINGEN – WEBWIRE – Friday, February 3, 2023

Individuality, attitude and breaking the rules this Spring/Summer 2023, HUGO takes this anthem to new altitudes in the brands most daring and defiant campaign yet.

Keeping in line with its recent brand refresh, the mantra #HUGOYourWay is back and packed with new meaning and vibrancy. The SR23 campaign is a celebration of true individuals: those who go their own way, in their own unique style.

HUGOs signature red is a common thread throughout the campaign. This distinct hue makes cameos across all creative content to remind viewers that raw rebellion and powerful originality are in the brands DNA.

While its mantra and coloring are familiar, an entirely new cast makes their debut this season, giving rise to a new generation. Three icons of individuality and boldness bring the Spring/Summer 2023 campaign to life. Model, actor and skateboarder Evan Mock; singer, actress and dancer Tinashe; and singer and TikTok creator Bella Poarch claim the spotlight while staying true to themselves and rejecting convention. Theyre shot individually and as an ensemble by photographer Stuart Winecoff, and under the creative direction of Trey Laird and his agency Team Laird, in real-life scenes under a crisp, gray sky: a reflection of the reality of the rebel.

These three young multi-talented headliners each infuse the campaign with their own eccentricity and talent. Evan emits a spirit of playful charm, Tinashe a dash of daring defiance, and Bella a strikingly cool confidence. While their individual artistries are different, their stories, skills and style are all united by uniqueness just like HUGO.

Not only do these campaigns stars stand out, the new Spring/Summer 2023 collection from HUGO is also showcased to shine. Contemporary, oversized denim, a sleekly reimagined logo, and layers of signature HUGO red make this seasons style statement. This in-your-face capsule of jeans, sweaters, hoodies and accessories for men; and bodywear, skirts, shoes and printed trousers for women blends liberal tailoring with unapologetically unique looks.

This Spring/Summer, HUGO reminds its youthful and global audience that the brand represents not only a platform for self-expression but a lifestyle free from limitations. This innovative campaign is in line with the overall brand refresh and forms part of the more comprehensive goal of the HUGO BOSS Group to increase global awareness of its brands within the companys strategy.