Starbucks Reports Q1 Fiscal 2023 Results

SEATTLE – WEBWIRE – Friday, February 3, 2023

Starbucks Corporation (Nasdaq: SBUX) today reported financial results for its 13-week fiscal first quarter ended January 1, 2023.

For the full press release, please visit our Investor Relations site here.

Starbucks performance in Q1 demonstrates the strength and resilience of our business and accelerating demand for Starbucks Coffee all around the world, said Howard Schultz, interim ceo. We posted todays strong results despite challenging global consumer and inflationary environments, a soft quarter for retail overall and the unprecedented, COVID-related headwinds that unfolded in China in Q1, Schultz added.

I am very proud of what we achieved in Q1, with nearly every business segment contributing to our strong performance, commented Rachel Ruggeri, chief financial officer. And Im pleased to share that our fiscal 2023 guidance remains unchanged, despite the headwinds from China, Ruggeri added.