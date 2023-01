No. 3 alarm fire on Choi Hung Road (2) **************************************



A fire broke out at an industrial building on Choi Hung Road at 5.17am today (January 28), and was upgraded to No. 3 alarm at 8.53am.

Firemen are now using four jets and mobilising three breathing apparatus teams to fight the blaze.

One person felt unwell and was sent to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.