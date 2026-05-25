‘I discovered worths in India we are losing in Europe’: Lithuanian lady’s post goes viral

Discussions around contemporary way of lives, isolation, and altering social practices are ending up being more typical throughout social networks today. In the middle of these conversations, a Lithuanian female’s post about her experience living in India has actually now gone viral online.

What captured individuals’s attention was not a travel story or a cultural contrast indicated to produce debate. Rather, it was her sincere observations about daily life in India and the worths she feels numerous Western societies are gradually losing.The female, who has actually invested years in India, shared that life in Indian towns and towns offered her a various point of view on relationships, neighborhood, food practices, and even joy.

Her post rapidly got huge engagement, with lots of social networks users concurring with her views and sharing comparable ideas in the remarks area.In her Instagram post, she composed, “I understand this might be questionable, however after residing in India for several years, I saw there are really several things Western nations might gain from Indian culture.”She likewise discussed how rural India is frequently misinterpreted by outsiders.

“Many individuals from Europe go to towns or smaller sized towns in India and believe individuals are ‘easy’. Truthfully, some of the worths I discovered here are something we are gradually losing in the West.”According to her, 5 things in Indian culture stuck out the most throughout her stay.

Hospitality that feels authentic

The very first thing she highlighted was the method visitors are dealt with in Indian homes. She stated hospitality in India feels warm, natural, and deeply rooted in life.Describing the concept of “Atithi Devo Bhava”, she described that using tea, food, and convenience to visitors is viewed as standard courtesy.“If someone concerns your home, you provide food, tea, and make them comfy. It’s thought about fundamental good manners. In Lithuania, we likewise have something comparable, however in India, it’s actually on another level,” she composed.

Neighborhood connections still matter

The female likewise discussed the strong sense of neighborhood she experienced in India.

According to her, isolation has actually ended up being a significant problem in lots of Western nations, while in India, individuals still stay carefully linked to neighbours, good friends, and households.She observed that assisting each other and staying associated with neighborhood life continues to prevail in lots of locations.“Nowadays numerous individuals battle with solitude and I believe losing this sense of neighborhood is among the factors,” she kept in mind.

Importance of home-cooked food

Another thing she valued was the value provided to food and household meals in Indian families.She stated fresh home-cooked meals are still a routine part of life and households typically sit together to consume. In contrast, she felt junk food culture has actually ended up being more typical in Western societies, where meals are frequently hurried.For her, food in India felt linked to care, regular, and togetherness.

Her ideas on individual health

The Lithuanian lady likewise dealt with tidiness and individual health. She stated that contrary to some stereotypes seen abroad, lots of people in India take health seriously in their day-to-day regimen.She discussed routine bathing and using tidy clothing as practices she discovered frequently.“In India, I see individuals taking individual health seriously, and truthfully, I believe it’s an excellent routine. It makes you feel much better and lionizes to individuals around you, too,” she composed.

“People do not require an unique factor to take pleasure in life”

Discussing delight and events, she shared that a person thing she appreciated in India was the capability to delight in life without awaiting an unique event.She stated celebrations, music, dance, and celebrations produce a various type of energy and positivity.“People do not require an unique factor to delight in life. There is a lightness to it. In some cases I feel in Europe we have actually ended up being so major that we forgot how to merely delight in things,” she kept in mind.

Social network users concur with her views

“Most essential things … sharing is caring,” one user composed.“We are not losing these worths gradually; we are losing them quickly,” another individual commented.“You are stunning … Thanks for highlighting what is force of habit to us, however we typically overlook,” a 3rd user kept in mind.Ending her post on a well balanced note, the lady composed, “Of course, every nation has excellent and bad sides. These are simply some things I personally gained from India.”Disclaimer: This report is based upon openly readily available social networks material. The Times of India has actually not separately confirmed the individual experiences or viewpoints shared in the viral post. Remarks priced estimate show views revealed by users online. Thumb image: Instagram