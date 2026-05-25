India’s ONGC taps BP system to boost overseas field production

Heera offshore platform, IndiaONGC Released on : < time datetime ="2026-05-25T18:22:22.505Z" title="2026-05-25 18:22"> 25 May 2026, 6:22 pm Following a worldwide competitive bidding procedure, India’s Oil and Natural Gas Corporation revealed on May 25 that it has actually selected BP Exploration Services India to improve production throughout its western overseas fields. This agreement leaves out the Mumbai High field, which runs under an existing technical providers agreement. Under the ten-year agreement, BP Exploration Services India will examine efficiency and recommend enhancements throughout tanks, centers and wells.

The collaboration targets a 10.8 percent boost in petroleum production (from 46.25 million tonnes to 51.26 million tonnes) and a 31.5 percent increase in gas production (from 82.68 billion cubic metres to 108.69 billion cubic metres).

This represents a combined 24.1 percent rise in overall hydrocarbon output to 159.96 million tonnes of oil equivalent, with preliminary gains noticeable by the 2027 fiscal year and major volumes prepared for by the 2030 fiscal year.

ONGC stated it anticipates these boosts, representing a 24.1 percent increase in oil and oil comparable gas production from 128.93 million tonnes of oil equivalent to 159.96 million tonnes of oil equivalent, to start appearing in the 2027 fiscal year. Major presence of the improved volumes is prepared for by the 2030 fiscal year.