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Home Business India’s ONGC taps BP system to boost overseas field production

India’s ONGC taps BP system to boost overseas field production

By
Leslie Atkins
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Heera offshore platform, IndiaONGC

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< time datetime ="2026-05-25T18:22:22.505Z" title="2026-05-25 18:22"> 25 May 2026, 6:22 pm

Following a worldwide competitive bidding procedure, India’s Oil and Natural Gas Corporation revealed on May 25 that it has actually selected BP Exploration Services India to improve production throughout its western overseas fields.

This agreement leaves out the Mumbai High field, which runs under an existing technical providers agreement.

Under the ten-year agreement, BP Exploration Services India will examine efficiency and recommend enhancements throughout tanks, centers and wells.

The collaboration targets a 10.8 percent boost in petroleum production (from 46.25 million tonnes to 51.26 million tonnes) and a 31.5 percent increase in gas production (from 82.68 billion cubic metres to 108.69 billion cubic metres).

This represents a combined 24.1 percent rise in overall hydrocarbon output to 159.96 million tonnes of oil equivalent, with preliminary gains noticeable by the 2027 fiscal year and major volumes prepared for by the 2030 fiscal year.

ONGC stated it anticipates these boosts, representing a 24.1 percent increase in oil and oil comparable gas production from 128.93 million tonnes of oil equivalent to 159.96 million tonnes of oil equivalent, to start appearing in the 2027 fiscal year. Major presence of the improved volumes is prepared for by the 2030 fiscal year.

This arrangement follows a previous technical services agreement checked in early January 2025 with BP Exploration Alpha for the Mumbai High field, which represents around 38 percent of overall western overseas production. To stabilise output at that field, tank management, well optimization and center de-bottlenecking were executed, according to ONGC.

For the brand-new overseas agreement, the provider will get a repaired cost throughout the very first 2 years of operations. Subsequent payments will include a service charge based upon a portion share of income from net incremental hydrocarbon production after recuperating incremental expenses.

Including 43 blocks under numerous licensing programs, the Mumbai Offshore Basin stays the most respected hydrocarbon-producing basin for ONGC. By using global innovation, the company intends to understand the improved capacity of these fully grown fields, which consist of an approximated 72.62 million tonnes of oil equivalent of oil and gas.

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