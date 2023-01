No. 3 alarm fire on Choi Hung Road (3) **************************************



A fire broke out at an industrial building on Choi Hung Road at 5.17am today (January 28), and was upgraded to No. 3 alarm at 8.53am. The fire was surrounded at 1pm, put under control at 2.50pm.

Firemen are now using 4 jets and mobilising 3 breathing apparatus teams to fight the blaze.

One person felt unwell and was sent to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.