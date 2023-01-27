Partner at MP Ventures & Trusts, Nicole Parsons donates to Choices for Youth, a nonprofit organization dedicated to ending youth homelessness in Canada.

Prominent human resources professional and partner at MP Ventures & Trusts, Nicole Parsons Newfoundland generously donates to Choices for Youth (CFY), a nonprofit organization committed to eradicating youth homelessness in the region.

For over 30 years, Choices for Youth supports at-risk youth and emerging adults through programs and services that help meet their long-term needs. Serving the province of Newfoundland and Labrador. Their work has been consistently informed by the lived experiences and expertise of the youth and feedback from program participants.

“I am pleased to support Choices for Youth in their mission to provide our young people with the opportunity to succeed in their goals,” says Nicole Parsons. “I fully believe in the organization’s vision of a world without socioeconomic barriers that prevent our youth from achieving their fullest potential.”

The nonprofit organization operates programs and services to help vulnerable youth secure stable housing, employment, and education while simultaneously improving their overall health and social relationships with family and friends.

Through the Housing for Youth Framework, CFY focuses all of its activities and efforts on assisting youth to live a stable and independent life. Combined with trauma-informed, harm-reduction, and recovery-oriented practices, the organization continues to meet the needs of youth in Newfoundland.

Ms. Parsons has lived in Newfoundland throughout her life, and her career has allowed her to travel across Canada and throughout the United States, Ireland, and other parts of Europe. She believes in connection and uses her voice to champion the causes of underserved populations and promote workplace equality. Nicole has specialized in human resources for over twenty years and has been integral to important collective agreements and union negotiations.

Nicole Parsons is a graduate of Memorial University of Newfoundland with a co-op Bachelor of Commerce Honors Degree and Human Resources/Industrial Relations. She received her Harassment Investigation Level I & II, NL from Hill Advisory Services, and she attended the Strategic Financial Skills executive education courses through Southern Methodist University.

To support Choices for Youth Canada, please visit their website at https://www.choicesforyouth.ca/

