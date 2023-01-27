San José Chamber Welcomes 2023 Board Chair

The San José Chamber of Commerce is the Silicon Valley’s largest and oldest chamber of commerce. Utilizing multiple lines of business, the SJ Chamber attracts, uplifts, and protects its members.

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Jan. 25, 2023 – PRLog — San José Chamber Board of Directors named Dee Ann Harn as Board Chair for 2023. Dee Ann has served on the San José Chamber Board of Directors since 2019, most recently as Vice Chair and will replace Tony Mirenda of Blach Construction.

“For over four decades, RFI and our team has been a member of the San José business community. Throughout that time, we have been engaged with the San José Chamber of Commerce because of their willingness to take on the community issues that we need addressed so we can focus on running and growing our business.” Dee Ann Shared.

“In the year ahead, the Chamber’s ability to address the critical needs of our local business community is going to take on an increased importance, and I am excited to be stepping into this leadership role, for this essential organization, at this crucial time”.

Dee Ann Harn is the second-generation CEO/President of RFI Enterprises, Inc. RFI’s corporate office has been located in San José, California for over 40 years; and has offices serving Northern and Central California, Nevada, and Washington. Dee Ann has served in many capacities within RFI from administrative, central station operator, sales, and even janitorial in the early years.

She is a member of the senior leadership team, committed to maintaining RFI’s status as a highly ranked member of the Top 100 Systems Integrators in SDM’s Magazine’s annual survey since its inception in 1997. In addition, RFI has been consistently recognized as one of the top 25 Family Owned Businesses by Silicon Valley/San José Business Journal.

Currently, Dee Ann is actively involved in SIA’s Women in Security, ESA’s Executive Management Professionals group, past Vice President of ESA’s Executive Board, and 2023, Chair of San José Chamber of Commerce. In 2018, in order to better serve RFI, Dee Ann obtained her certification as a SHRM – SCP, (Society of Human Resource Management – Senior Certified Professional) .

Derrick Seaver, President and CEO of the San José Chamber expresses his excitement for the coming year, “The San José Chamber of Commerce could not be more excited to have Dee Ann Harn as Chair of our Board of Directors in 2023. In fact, we could hardly ask for a better leader at this particular time.”

“As a business owner and CEO herself, Dee Ann personally experiences the everyday challenges being faced by businesses of all sizes in San José, and also knows the phenomenal opportunities that exist for local business as our city continues its recovery. This knowledge, experience and expertise will be invaluable as we as an organization work throughout 2023 to provide assistance to the business community in what is looking like a trying economic time.”

The San José Chamber of Commerce is the Silicon Valley’s largest and oldest chamber of commerce. Utilizing multiple lines of business, the SJ Chamber attracts, uplifts, and protects its members through programs and events that provide network building, advocacy, community engagement, economic development, and political action. The SJ Chamber has a fundamental belief that when businesses succeed, our community thrives.

