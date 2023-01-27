Private investor Francois-Xavier Morency generously supports Squash Newfoundland & Labrador in covering the cost of coaching 5 volunteers.

Francois-Xavier Morency displays enthusiastic support for Squash Newfoundland & Labrador, a nonprofit organization that promotes squash in the community for all players of all abilities from across the province.

“I can only reiterate that I am most thankful for the time that the executive committee of Squash NL is generously giving locally,” said Morency, founder, and partner of MP Ventures & Trusts. “Everyone is always very busy and to invest valuable time out of their personal schedule to organize a coaching session for members is the kind of grassroots effort that will hopefully help bring volume into the practice of squash in Newfoundland.”

Squash Newfoundland & Labrador encourages the public to participate in the sport through competitive tournaments and leagues, fostering a sense of community and cooperation.

“By supporting this coaching initiative, I want to express my gratitude to the 3 individuals composing the executive of Squash Newfoundland and the 6 persons (including the facilitator) that have participated in the coaching session. It was a great initiative that deserves recognition,” said Morency.

Francois-Xavier Morency moved to Newfoundland in 2010 and is a member of Squash Newfoundland. Morency focuses on equity investments, participating in both traditional markets and in businesses in the early stage of growth or at the startup stage. He is the founder and principal of MP Ventures & Trusts, a trustee for small family trusts emphasizing conservative management of assets.

For more information on Squash Newfoundland, you can visit their website at https://squashnl.com/.

To learn more news and information about Francois-Xavier Morency, please visit his Linkedin profile.