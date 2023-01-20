Passionpreneur Publishing proudly announces that Mohannad Halaby has started the journey of becoming a published author

Dubai, United Arab Emirates Jan 19, 2023 (Issuewire.com) – About The Book

The book I Entered The Bermuda Triangle by Mohannad Halaby shares that thousands of years ago people were curious to know about the hidden city that lived with different dimensions according to Plato’s theory.

Today, MH revealed an empire collaborating with our world with different dimensions and powers beyond humankind inside the Bermuda triangle. MH then stated to Plato: “Better than the area you mentioned, mine existed before our world and with the capability to end it.”

Once released, the book will be available in print format in the USA, UK, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and the Middle East; and the e-book will have distribution from more than 70 online partners serving readers across the globe.



About The Author:

Mohannad Halaby is a Lebanese man who mixed spirituality, romance, and thriller through his first work ‘Twenty-One Days’, which was published in London, in 2015 and translated into 8 languages.

MH continued his challenges to movie script writing and stated 38 Laws to upgrade the level of criticizing and media production.

Recently, MH became the world’s first author to create a new genre known as ‘Real Fiction Stories’.

About Passionpreneur Publishing:

An indie publisher, Passionpreneur Publishing successfully helps entrepreneurs and professional experts become International Authors in as few as 90 days.

Passionpreneur Publishing specialises in transformational books including business, self-help, personal growth, and spiritual titles in order to help authors share their messages and gain credibility in their chosen fields.

Passionpreneur Publishing boasts an all-star board of advisors from across the globe covering a wide spectrum of expertise around the books, publishing, and media industry to ensure the application of global best-practice in every service offered and providing a worldwide network of some of the world’s top thought leaders.

The Passionpreneur Publishing team is looking forward to supporting entrepreneurs, experts, and leaders in achieving their dream of becoming international authors in the coming few months.

