Veteran Award-Winning Radio Personalities & Comedic Duo Dominique Da Diva & Chey Parker Launch the 4th Season of Their Podcast “Diva Unfiltered” on YouTube on January 13

Dominique Da Diva and Chey Parker, two powerful and prominent national radio personalities based out of the Washington, DC metropolitan area, will launch the fourth season, episode one of their popular podcast, entitled, “Diva Unfiltered,” on Friday, January 13, 2023, at 10 am ET via YouTube. Dominique and Chey, a popular comedic radio personality duo, will continue to share biweekly via their podcast, unfiltered and uncut insights on entertainment, relationships and pop culture, while also featuring conversations with celebrity guests.

The “Diva Unfiltered” podcast will target women of color who’ve “graduated from college, mastered their professional field, and still go to the hood and get their hair and nails done,” say Dominique and Chey. “Black women are not monolithic. We are iridescent. We birthed the culture. And we are unapologetically unfiltered.”

In season four, episode one, this dynamic duo of Dominique and Chey have designed a podcast in a talk show format, which delves into the chatter surrounding Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez as well as a plethora of other culturally trending topics. After finding a new home at the Creative Space in Hyattsville, Maryland, Dominque and Chey are more than ready and are super excited to share with the world, their wit, comedic timing, and knowledge of hip hop, augmented by their love and respect for the “culture” on their bi–weekly “Diva Unfiltered” podcast platform. In addition to discussing hot trending topics, they’ll be debuting their merch line and highlighting businesses in each episode. Click here or on this YouTube Link (https://youtu.be/QKNvVk6rosI) to watch this amazing podcast.

Dominique and Chey are both engaging, motivational speakers, teachers and event hosts. They are well versed in a myriad of topics including, but not limited to, women/female empowerment and leadership, HBCUs, Black Women in Media, Entrepreneurship, Blacks and Female Entrepreneurship, just to name a few. Both ladies are available for appearances and interviews regarding the “Diva Unfiltered” podcast, speaking engagements as well as sponsorship opportunities as it relates to the podcast/show. You can follow both radio media personalities on all of their social media platforms including Instagram, Facebook and Twitter at @dominiquedadiva and @iamcheyparker. Please email Carla Welborn at cmwelborn7@gmail.com or call 240.475.7283 to discuss directly.

About Dominique Da Diva: Dominque Da Diva is a syndicated radio personality, who can be heard simultaneously, daily across seven markets within the United States, co-hosting “The QuickSilva Show with Dominique Da Diva,” from three to seven pm ET, Monday through Friday. Dominique can also be seen as a contributing host on the Emmy-nominated Fox 5 Good Day DC morning show as well as on the #1 rated Lion Lunch Hour Fox 5 DC show. Full of personality and comedic one-liners, Dominique continues to exemplify what Beyonce’ means when she says, “a diva is a female version of a hustler.” She’s graced stages alongside prominent celebrities like Whoopi Goldberg, Tyler Perry, Kendrick Lamar, along with our beloved 44th President, Barack and Michelle Obama. The media diva is a humble recipient of MSBC’s 2016 Rising Radio Star Award as well as an honoree of Diddy’s DeLeon 100 Trailblazer Award 2017, featured in Billboard Magazine.

About Chey Parker: Chey Parker is a media personality and entrepreneur who has worked in media and entertainment as a writer, editor, producer, and on-air talent for more than a decade. A Hampton native, Chey graduated graduate magna cum laude from Howard University in 2013 with a degree in broadcast journalism and political science. She has worked with several heavy-hitting media outlets, including C-SPAN, the British Broadcasting Company, Radio One, iHeartMedia, and PBS. Chey Parker is currently a media personality for 93.9 WKYS in the DC, Maryland, and Virginia region, taking over the airwaves in the midday on Saturday and Sunday. You can also frequently hear her in other day parts on the station, including weekday middays and nights. Expanding her airwave takeover, Chey also cracks the mic every week day from 10 am to 3 pm for The Midday Connection on 101 Jamz in Charlottesville. Most recently, Chey was a co-host on 93.9 WKYS’s hit show, “Angie in the Morning,” and host of her own late-night show and digital beauty show on all Radio One platforms, “Inside Chey’s Boutique.”