Leading Dermatologist Sang H. Kim Joins the Connecticut Skin Institute with Offices in Stamford and Milford, CT

Connecticut Skin Institute is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Sang Kim to their offices based in Stamford and Milford, CT.

Sang H. Kim, MD, received her undergraduate degree from Yale University, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in biology. Dr. Kim earned her doctorate from New York University School of Medicine and then completed a dermatology residency at the University of Chicago, where she was chief resident. She then completed a fellowship in dermatopathology and has been in clinical practice in Connecticut since 2006.

Dr. Kim is board certified in dermatology and is a fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology. She has had extensive training in all aspects of adult and pediatric dermatology. Her training in dermatopathology provides her with a unique vantage point in her approach to dermatologic conditions.

Dr. Kim’s special interests include detecting and treating skin cancer, evaluating rashes and skin growths, and performing cosmetic laser procedures. Dr. Kim is new to the Connecticut Skin Institute team however, she has been taking care of patients in Fairfield county since 2006. She is highly regarded by the local physician community and patients for her long standing excellence in clinical care.

To book an appointment, patients can call 203-428-4440 or visit ctskindoc.com.