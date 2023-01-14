Occams Announces Acquisition of a Leading Technology-Based Knowledge and Quality Company

Occams Advisory, a globally leading provider of bespoke Professional and Business Services, has signed an agreement to acquire Toronto, Canada-based MineCodes, a trusted provider of technology-based knowledge and quality services. The terms of the acquisition, which strengthens Occams’ global footprint, are private and confidential.

“MineCodes is an exceptional company that we have been working closely with for several years. It has highly skilled leadership, employees, high quality services and a market-leading set of values and principles,” says Anupam Satyasheel, Founder & CEO of the Occams Group. “The newly acquired capabilities will provide a highly robust middle-office capabilities and will strengthen our position as a leading provider of Professional and Business Services. We see exciting long-term prospects for bespoke Professional Services. This acquisition significantly strengthens our capabilities to support world class standards.”

“Consolidation and globalization are key to our vision. Occams and MineCodes have always been philosophically aligned in our approach to client-centric service delivery,” says Vardhman Shah, Co-Founder of MineCodes. Mukarram Dhorajiwala, the other Co-Founder of MineCodes commented, “Occams is the only company we could see as a responsible long-term partner of MineCodes, and I am very happy that we have reached an agreement. Now as a part of a global leader in Advisory Services, we will continue to seek growth.”

Occams Group is a leading global Professional and Business Advisory firm that provides a wide range of bespoke services to a diversified middle-market client base. Founded in 2012, Occams is headquartered in Sarasota, FL and maintains offices in several cities around the world.

With offices in Toronto, Canada and Mumbai, India, MineCodes has fostered industry experience into a methodology that applies to mission-critical projects. A continuously evolving development lifecycle focused on goal actualization has been a hallmark of MineCodes culture for close to a decade.