Science Fiction Novel -SETI

“SETI” was originally print published by Penguin USA for the United States and Canada and published by Headline Press, London for the U.K. and Australia.

The story is about seventeen-year-old amateur radio operator Sam Alexander who is on a mission to finish his dead fathers crusade to locate deep-space radio signals from extraterrestrial civilizations. When he shares his discovery of an alien transmission with his fathers old friends at NASA, Sams trust is betrayed.

With the next alien contact imminent, Sam makes a move that plunges him into desperate competition with powerful opponents all trying to claim credit for this earth-shaking discovery. Unless he can find a way to outwit them all, Sams first extraterrestrial contact may be Earths last.

SETI is an exciting, fast, quick read with international appeal. It was written by author Frederick Fichman. https://www.amazon.com/s?k=Frederick+Fichman&i=stripbooks&crid=2V1FY15X2RHOH&sprefix=frederick+fichman%2Cstripbooks%2C128&ref=nb_sb_noss_1

