Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Rusty Kopp as General Manager Fine Line Cabinets for Sumitomo Forestry America

With an extensive background in Sales and Marketing in the cabinetry industry, Rusty most recently held the position of Vice President of Sales & Business Development with JenCon Builders. Prior to that, he held positions with Regent Cabinets, ACPI and Armstrong Cabinets. Rusty received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Sports Management from Lenoir-Rhyne University.

Sumitomo Forestry America is a multi-national forest products industry leading company with global reach, vertical integration, product diversity, and a long history of profitable growth. With numerous divisions in the forestry, woodworking, cabinetry, home building and service/installation sectors, Sumitomo is poised to grow this initiative in multi-family cabinetry.

