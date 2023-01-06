National Nutrition Collaborates with Stash Tea To Offer All Popular Stash Tea Flavours

An Opportuni-TEA to Excite the Senses

Stash Tea was founded in Portland Oregon in the 1970s by two hippies. Since then, they have expanded from their original Lemon Ginger and Chai Spice flavours to offer a wide range of tea flavours for every tea drinker.

Stash Tea is committed to creating teas that are free from GMOs, for a healthy tea that is good for consumers and the planet. In 2017, Stash Tea joined the worldwide network of B Corporations, committing to use their business as a force for good. B Corporations value the triple bottom line: people, planet and profit. Consumers will love that every element in Stash Tea bags is non-GMO and compostablefrom the bag to the tag.

All Flavours of Stash Tea Now Available at National Nutrition

National Nutrition customers will now have a wide range of flavours to choose from. This collaboration will see all Stash Tea now available at National Nutrition, including some popular favourites like Premium Green, Blueberry Superfruit, Orange Spice, Breakfast in Paris and Double Bergamot Earl Grey.

Darren Firth, National Nutritions CEO says: I have been selling herbal tea since I was 11 years old. As a non-coffee drinker, I am passionate about sharing the benefits of quality teas, including the health benefits and the incredible variety that exists.

He continues: This partnership with Stash Tea makes it easy to get our customers excited about drinking tea.

The Stash Team says: We are excited to be partnering with National Nutrition to bring a greater selection of tea flavours to their customers. Our products are perfectly suited for the health-conscious shopper looking to add wholesome foods to their everyday life.”

National Nutritions full selection of Stash Tea can be viewed in their dedicated Stash Tea section.

About National Nutrition

National Nutrition dot CA is Canadas industry-leading online vitamin & supplement store. Theyve received many awards from the Canadian Health Food Association for being Canadas best natural health food store and have been customer-focused for over 25 years. Not only do they provide high-quality brands and supplements, but National Nutrition dot CA also empowers their customers with natural health knowledge by leading industry experts communicated through videos on its Youtube channel and health-related articles on its website.

