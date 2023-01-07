Hong Kong – DoJ establishes Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Task Force

DoJ establishes Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Task Force *********************************************************************



The Department of Justice (DoJ) announces today (January 7) the establishment of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) Task Force to deepen the mutually beneficial co-operation for the convenience and benefit of the people in the GBA and to facilitate the development and construction of the GBA.

Led by the Deputy Secretary for Justice, Mr Cheung Kwok-kwan, the Task Force comprises representatives from the legal sector, the academics, the business sector, Hong Kong residents in the Mainland and the DoJ.



The work of the Task Force is mainly to advise on the promotion and utilization of the unique strengths of “one country, two systems and three jurisdictions” of the GBA; and to focus on strengthening mutual legal assistance between the GBA and Hong Kong and facilitating the convergence of legal practices, so as to enhance interactions among the people and businesses in the GBA. The Task Force is to hold the first meeting in January.

“The development of the GBA, one of the key national strategies, provides Hong Kong with unlimited opportunities. To establish this Task Force is one of the initiatives in the 2022 Policy Address to dovetail with the national strategies to create strong impetus for growth,” Mr Cheung said.

Upon the progressive, orderly and comprehensive resumption of normal travel between Hong Kong and the Mainland, Mr Cheung hopes that the work of the Task Force can help the legal sector to better seize the opportunities given to Hong Kong by the country; to promote the interaction and co-operation among the people and businesses in the GBA; to fully leverage Hong Kong’s unique competitive edges under “one country, two systems” in favour of a more proactive integration into the national development, and in support of the GBA’s high-quality development.

The terms of reference and membership of the Task Force are respectively set out in Appendix 1 and Appendix 2.