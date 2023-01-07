Hong Kong – Hong Kong Customs seizes suspected illicit cigarettes worth about $13.6 million (with photo)

Hong Kong Customs seizes suspected illicit cigarettes worth about $13.6 million (with photo) ******************************************************************************************



Hong Kong Customs yesterday (January 6) seized about 4.9 million suspected illicit cigarettes with an estimated market value of about $13.6 million and a duty potential of about $9.4 million in Kwai Chung.



Through intelligence analysis, Customs officers yesterday identified a batch of cargo consignment, declared as carrying card holders, to be shipped to Australia at a logistics site in Kwai Chung. Upon inspection, Customs found about 1.9 million of suspected illicit cigarettes inside the consignment.



Later, Customs officers inspected another batch of consignment, declared as carrying bike saddles and also destined to Australia, at the logistics site. About 3 million of suspected illicit cigarettes were seized.



An investigation is ongoing.



Smuggling is a serious offence. Under the Import and Export Ordinance, any person found guilty of importing or exporting unmanifested cargo is liable to a maximum fine of $2 million and imprisonment for seven years.



Under the Dutiable Commodities Ordinance, anyone involved in dealing with, possession of, selling or buying illicit cigarettes commits an offence. The maximum penalty upon conviction is a fine of $1 million and imprisonment for two years.



Members of the public may report any suspected illicit cigarette activities to Customs’ 24-hour hotline 2545 6182 or its dedicated crime-reporting email account (crimereport@customs.gov.hk).

