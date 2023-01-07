Hong Kong – LegCo Subcommittee visits Patriotic Education Centre (with photos)

LegCo Subcommittee visits Patriotic Education Centre (with photos) ******************************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Legislative Council Secretariat:



The Legislative Council (LegCo) Subcommittee to Study the Promotion of National and National Security Education visited the Patriotic Education Centre (the Centre) in Sha Tin today (January 7) to understand its work in supporting the education sector to promote national education (NE) and national security education (NSE).



Accompanied by the Under Secretary for Education, Mr Sze Chun-fai, Members visited different exhibition rooms of the Centre. They were briefed on the Centre’s efforts in facilitating primary and secondary students to learn about the Constitution of the People’s Republic of China, Chinese history, national security and national affairs, etc. Members and representatives of the Education Bureau and the Centre then exchanged views on how to further promote NE and NSE with a view to enhancing students’ sense of nationhood and national identity.



A total of ten members and non-members of the Subcommittee to Study the Promotion of National and National Security Education attended the visit.