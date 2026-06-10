Zojila tunnel achieves breakthrough, marking major connectivity milestone

Workers show a victory sign after Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and State Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha grace the final ‘breakthrough’ ceremony of the world’s longest single-tube bidirectional Zojila Tunnel, at Minamarg, in Kargil | Photo Credit: ANI

Under a genial sun, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday triggered the final breakthrough blast in strategic Zojila tunnel, marking the completion of the excavation work on the high-altitude strategic tunnel.

The Union Minister was accompanied by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Cutting through the lofty Himalayas at an elevation of 11,578 feet, the 13.15-km tunnel will provide a year-around connectivity between Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The Union Minister carried out the controlled breakthrough blast at Minmarg along the Srinagar-Leh National Highway

He described the breakthrough as a “golden day” in India’s infrastructure history, saying the nearly 14-km tunnel was built using state-of-the-art technology and would serve as a lifeline for the people of Ladakh by providing year-round connectivity.

“I am very happy because it will serve as a lifeline for the people of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir”, he said.

Gadkari said that the project was executed in harsh sub-zero conditions, adding that around 80 per cent of the workers engaged in the construction were locals.

Gadkari recalled that during his first visit to Ladakh as BJP president, residents told him that the road link remained closed for nearly six months annually, highlighting the need for all-weather connectivity to the region.

He said that after the BJP came to power in 2014 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he was entrusted with the road transport and highways portfolio and was given the responsibility of executing the Zojila Tunnel project.

He said Modi accorded the highest priority to infrastructure development, and that he considered it a privilege to undertake the project.

The Union Minister said the tunnel was initially estimated to cost around ₹12,000 crore, but was completed at a cost of about ₹7,000 crore, resulting in savings of nearly ₹5,000 crore.

He said the tunnel had been constructed in accordance with world-class safety standards and equipped with modern safety features.

Gadkari said the project reflects India’s technology excellence.

The tunnel is a single-tube, two-lane road tunnel and is expected to reduce the travel time by 45 to 50 minutes.

Executed by Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd, the project involved tunnelling through the Himalayas using the New Austrian Tunnelling Method. Once completed, the tunnel will facilitate faster movement of military personnel and equipment while ensuring all-weather connectivity between Kashmir and Ladakh.

Published on June 9, 2026